EXCLUSIVE! Amrapalli Gupta opens up on playing a negative role once again in Star Bharat's Gud Se Meetha Ishq, shares how she manages to make her character look different this time and much more

MUMBAI: Star Bharat recently launched a new show titled Gud Se Meetha Ishq which stars Pankhuri Awasthy, Ishaan Dhawan and Meera Deosthale in the lead roles.

The show hit the small screens a few days back and within a few episodes, it is being loved by the viewers.

Apart from Pankhuri, Ishaan and Meera, Gud Se Meetha Ishq also stars Amrapalli Gupta in a pivotal role.

Amrapalli is playing the role of Chavi in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Amrapali who spoke in length about her character and much more.

ALSO READ: Interesting! Pankhuri Awasthy gives some insights about her role in ‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’

What were your thoughts before taking up this role?

My character Chavi will eventually turn negative. But there is a very good shade in this character. There are two sisters who do not get along and they are totally different. So, I am playing two sides in this role where I am a mother and at times, my character is also funny. I am playing a mother in the show but here I'll be seen in the younger as well as the older version. Chavi's character is a dancer by profession. This is why I chose this character because even though I'm playing a negative role, I'll have a lot of shades.

How challenging is it to play negative characters in your shows and make them look different from the other roles?

The character which I am playing in this show is negative but a bit different from what I played before. For example, when I played Tanveer in Qubool Hai, I was only behind Zoya's life. It was out and out negative. Here, I am not behind anyone's life. Maybe because of my past story, I am a little negative, rude and arrogant. I am shown as a loving mother. I am trying a little mature kind of mother in the show. I am also trying to keep my bubbliness in my character.

How has been your shooting experience so far with the star cast?

My experience has been great with everyone on the set. They all are chilled out. No one has any ego issues or starry tantrums or any attitude. There are many senior actors like Ananya Khare and Sudesh Berry and they are so down-to-earth. We all chit chat with each other. Sudesh Berry sir is like a child and extremely chilled out on the sets. So far, everything is going great.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Pratigya 2's Arhaan Behll JOINS the cast of Star Bharat's Gud Se Meetha Ishq