EXCLUSIVE! 'Anand will have many shades to portray' Krish Chauhan OPENS UP on his character in Balika Vadhu 2 and more

MUMBAI: Balika Vadhu 2 on Colors is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show is back with a second instalment by popular audience demand and while the first season focused on a Rajasthani backdrop of child marriage, this season focuses on a Gujarati background on the same subject.

We exclusively updated that Krish Chauhan has been roped in Colors' Balika Vadhu 2, he will be seen in a pivotal role. Details about his character are yet to be disclosed.

Krish was last seen in Sony Tv's Punyashlok Ahilyabai as the young Khanderao. His character was indeed a massive hit and most adored by the viewers. We rang the actor to know more about his entry into the show and his character.

How did you bag the role?

After getting done with my previous show, I was busy with my exam. I am pursuing my second year in IT diploma for Engineering. My dad got a call from the casting team, Janet ma'am that they are searching for a character in Balika Vadhu 2 and they would like to work with me. So dad and I went for the meeting and decided that I would do this character for sure.. Vansh Sayani who is playing Jigar in the show is a dear friend of mine we were together in Sankat Mochan.

What can the viewers expect from your character in Balika Vadhu 2?

So after doing Punyashlok Ahilyabai this will be a completely different character to do. My character's name is Anand in the show and he will be coming from USA, with a fresh perspective in Anandi's life. The brief that I have been given till now is that Anand will have alot of prominence in Anandi's life. The friendship would further translate into Anand ki Anandi or vice versa.

How different is it from your previous character?

Talking about Punyashlok Ahilyabai, khanderao is absolutely different from Anand. He was a musician and had that discipline but here I have a leeway to portray myself. He has come from USA and has a completely different approach towards everyone in the villiage. Krish and Anand are quite similar to each other.

Well, we can't wait to meet Anand on screen.

