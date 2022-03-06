Exclusive! Ananth Mahadevan reveals his most challenging character, speaks about OTT taking over Bollywood and television

Ananth Mahadevan is a huge name in the world of entertainment. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about his views on OTT taking over bollywood and television and the most challenging character he has ever played.
MUMBAI: Ananth Mahadevan is a huge name in the world of entertainment. He has done many television shows and Bollywood movies. 

He is best known for his roles in movies like Baazigar, Khiladi, and Aksar. 

These days, the veteran actor is in the news as he would soon be seen in the web series First Second Chance that will stream on Hotstar. 

It also has Renuka Shahane, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Saahil Uppal, and Nikhil Sangha in the lead roles. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor. We asked him about his views on OTT taking over Bollywood and television and the most challenging character he has ever played. 

Do you think that OTT will take over the Bollywood and television? 

No, I don't think that OTT will take over Bollywood or television as there is a pattern that has been followed. The format began with theatre and then went on to films, television, and digital. Today, we have come a full circle with nothing new. Only formats have been changed. 

Which is the most challenging character you have ever played? 

If you see length wise, my role in The Sword of Tipu Sultan was very challenging as I had to play the role from someone who was 16 to someone who was 60. 

What is the one challenge you experience in the current time? 

Every moment is challenging. As a film director or actor, I try not to repeat things that I have done in the past. I want to bring in new stories and roles and want to improve every single day. 

