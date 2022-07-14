EXCLUSIVE! Ananya Dwivedi to play Alifi in Sony SAB's Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, shares interesting things about her character

Child actor Ananya Dwivedi will be seen playing the role of Alifi in Sony SAB's upcoming fantasy fiction drama series Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. 
 
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 17:33
Ananya Dwivedi

MUMBAI : Sony SAB is all set to roll out a new show soon. 

Peninsula Pictures is bringing a new show titled Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. 

The show's story is about Alibaba and the forty thieves. 

The makers have roped in so many amazing actors to play pivotal roles in the show.

One of them is child actress Ananya Dwivedi who will be seen playing an important role in the show. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Jayesh Barbhaya BAGS JD Majethia's Pushpa Impossible for Sony SAB

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ananya who spoke about his character and much more. 

Speaking about her character in the show, Ananya said, "I play the role of Alifi. My character is extremely sensitive, loving, caring and enjoys playing with Alibaba. It is just too fun to play this role."

Furthermore, sharing her experience with Sheezan and shooting scenes with him, Ananya said, "He is the most humble and down-to-earth person on the set. I really feel amazing to shoot with him. We bond over a lot of things. When we are not shooting, we play games and both of us like to listen to music, so that's one thing we connect to.''

Interestingly, Ananya's sibling Ekagrah is also a part of this show who will be seen playing the role of Poya. 

Ananya has previously done projects like Ramprasad ki tervi, Gulabo Sitabo, Rudramadevi, Wagle Ki Duniya, Kaamnaa and many more. 

Peninsula Pictures has produced several hit shows in the past like Hero - Gayab Mode On, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Vishkanya, Dev Season 1 and 2, Nima Denzongpa, and many more. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Jodhaa Akbar fame Sheezan M Khan bags Sony SAB's upcoming show Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul by Peninsula Pictures


 

Shezaan m khan Hero - Gayab Mode On Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga Paramavatar Shri Krishna Vishkanya Dev season 1 and 2 Nima Denzongpa Taara From Satara Silsila Pyaar Ka Chandra Nandini Prithvi Vallabh Jodha Akbar Sony Sab Alibaba Alibaba- Dastaan-E-Kabul Aayush Shrivastava Mohit Abrol Behzaad Khan Priyanshu Parashar Priyanka Negi Ekagrah Dwivedi Ananya Dwivedi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 17:33

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kumkum Bhagya: What! Ranbir confesses the truth to Vikram, Vikram wishes for Siddharth to be there
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Aww! Priya praises Ram in front of Pihu, calls him an angel
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another yummy update from the telly world. We are always at the forefront of bringing...
Spy Bahu: Mission Culprit! Sejal to expose Sirji hidden in the Nanda house
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Vanraj becomes the Ultimate King of arm wrestling on ‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’
MUMBAI : Star Plus’s entertainment-based show ‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’ has been a top-notch watch since its launch...
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Aww! Ram is bothered by Pihu hating him, confides in Vikrant and Adi
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another yummy update from the telly world. We are always at the forefront of bringing...
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Audience Perspective! Netizens feel that Rubina Dilaik is still in the BIGG BOSS era, and proves to be the next BOSS LADY on the show
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Recent Stories
Deepika
Netizens find Deepika Padukone's doppleganger in a digital creator
Latest Video