EXCLUSIVE! Ananya Dwivedi to play Alifi in Sony SAB's Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, shares interesting things about her character

MUMBAI : Sony SAB is all set to roll out a new show soon.

Peninsula Pictures is bringing a new show titled Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

The show's story is about Alibaba and the forty thieves.

The makers have roped in so many amazing actors to play pivotal roles in the show.

One of them is child actress Ananya Dwivedi who will be seen playing an important role in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ananya who spoke about his character and much more.

Speaking about her character in the show, Ananya said, "I play the role of Alifi. My character is extremely sensitive, loving, caring and enjoys playing with Alibaba. It is just too fun to play this role."

Furthermore, sharing her experience with Sheezan and shooting scenes with him, Ananya said, "He is the most humble and down-to-earth person on the set. I really feel amazing to shoot with him. We bond over a lot of things. When we are not shooting, we play games and both of us like to listen to music, so that's one thing we connect to.''

Interestingly, Ananya's sibling Ekagrah is also a part of this show who will be seen playing the role of Poya.

Ananya has previously done projects like Ramprasad ki tervi, Gulabo Sitabo, Rudramadevi, Wagle Ki Duniya, Kaamnaa and many more.

Peninsula Pictures has produced several hit shows in the past like Hero - Gayab Mode On, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Vishkanya, Dev Season 1 and 2, Nima Denzongpa, and many more.

