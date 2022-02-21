EXCLUSIVE! 'Anchal is just like my little sister offscreen too' Vikram aka Ashish Dixit on his bond with Anchal and Tanvi in Colors' Parineetii

MUMBAI: Parineetii went on floors from the 14th of February. According to the promo, the show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same boy. The show looks promising with the gorgeous ladies Achal Sahu and Tanvi Dogra and the dapper Ankur Verma in lead.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Parineet and Neeti's friendship begins this way in Colors' Parineetii

We got in touch with the charming Vikram Kakkar aka Ashish Dixit to know about his reaction to bagging Parineetii, his character and more. Check out what he had to share:

Tell us about your bond with Anchal and Tanvi in the show?

Tanvi is quite jolly, I still remember Tanvi and Anchal gossiping as buddies they have a cute bond. With Anchal, I feel like she is my little sister in reality too. I have known Tanvi for a while professionally but we haven't had such insightful conversations yet. I am waiting to have more and more scenes with them. Fans have been waiting to know how will my bond with Tanvi onscreen develop.

How do you think social media has become important for actors currently?

It is important, I feel that Social media has brought us closer to the viewers. I never hesitate to revert to the fans as all they want is one reply. I am flooded with messages in regard to my character. I believe it is a boon to have social media as we get to know the reactions from everyone to our work and it encourages us to improve.

What is the one quality that you really like about Vikram?

The aggressiveness that he has, his adamant behaviour. I am someone who would move mountains for my family and that's how I resonate with Vikram alot. I feel like I am playing myself on the screen and that is really bringing out the character so effortlessly that I don't need to push myself to really work on acting it out. I am really happy to have a character that I can relate to so deeply.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'Bondita was hyperactive, while Parineet is simple and calm' Parineet aka Anchal Sahu on agreeing for Parineeti, her character and more

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com