Exclusive! Andita Sinha ropes in for Surabh Twari’s next for Colors TV starring Surbhi Chandna

Andita Sinha is one of the talented actresses in the telly town and she is known for various roles in the television industry.

But now we exclusively learnt that Andita Sinha has been roped in for Colors Tv’s next which will be produced by Saurabh Tewari and hot actress Surbhi Chandna as the female lead.

As of now, more details regarding her role, genre of the show, and the other actors apart from actor Kiran Sharma have not been revealed, but we will update you on the same.

How excited are you to see Surbhi Chandna in her next role and Andita’s stint in Saurabh Tewari’s new show?

Let us know about your views on the same.

