Exclusive! Andita Sinha ropes in for Surabh Twari’s next for Colors TV starring Surbhi Chandna

Andita Sinha have been roped in for Colors Tv’s next which will be produced by Saurabh Tewari and hot actress Surbhi Chandna as the female lead.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 15:01
andita_sinha

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry. 

Also read: CONFIRMED! Surbhi Chandna LOCKED for Saurabh Tewari's upcoming show on Colors

TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Andita Sinha is one of the talented actresses in the telly town and she is known for various roles in the television industry.

But now we exclusively learnt that Andita Sinha has been roped in for Colors Tv’s next which will be produced by Saurabh Tewari and hot actress Surbhi Chandna as the female lead.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Andita Sinha and RK Tushar roped in for Saurabh Tewari's next for ZEE TV

As of now, more details regarding her role, genre of the show, and the other actors apart from actor Kiran Sharma have not been revealed, but we will update you on the same.

How excited are you to see Surbhi Chandna in her next role and Andita’s stint in Saurabh Tewari’s new show?

Let us know about your views on the same.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com for more news and updates. 

TellyChakkar Andita Sinha Surbhi Chandna Colors tv Voot Saurabh Tiwari Kiran Sharma Madhubala Rangrasiya Badtameez Dil Zindagi Ki Mehek
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 15:01

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Andita Sinha ropes in for Surabh Twari’s next for Colors TV starring Surbhi Chandna
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Amazing! Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan gifts something special to this star of Banni Chow Home Delivery, Deet inside
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has...
Exclusive! “I shouldn’t look quintessential to those mothers who played mothers to incarnated roles”: Neha Sargam on playing the role of Yashomati Maiyaa
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television has always ruled the roost when it comes to shows with unique storylines. In line...
EXCLUSIVE! Zindagi Ki Mehek actress Kiran Sharma joins the cast of Saurabh Tewari's upcoming show on Colors
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. A lot of new shows are...
Dance India Dance L'il Masters 5: Ouch! Geeta Kapoor dances on metallic nails after Aarav’s stellar performance
MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Oh No! GPS fails to contact, Preesha gets a strange text
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Recent Stories
MUST READ: Netizens DEMAND to make Akshay Kumar starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' TAX-FREE in Rajasthan!
MUST READ: Netizens DEMAND to make Akshay Kumar starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' TAX-FREE in Rajasthan!
Latest Video