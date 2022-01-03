EXCLUSIVE! Angad and Tejo aka Karan V Grover and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary SPILL THE BEANS about their co-stars of Udaariyaan

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of the success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns.

We got in touch with the star duo, Tejang aka Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Karan V Grover and played a fun one on one to know more about them and their co-stars, check out what they had to reveal with the game.

Who is most likely to sleep anytime on the sets?

Karan promptly said Ankit wherein, Priyanka added even Jasmine aka Isha, can sleep anytime anywhere on the sets. She would sleep on the couch, I still remember we had a scene in the car and Prakash dada screamed, 'Arre Jasmine so Gayi hai' she slept during the scene so yes!

Who is most likely to take your Dabba and eat it?

Karan and Priyanka have just one name and that's again Ankit, she revealed, 'Ankit would even keep calling for more food. If Karan or I am out he would call us to bring more food for him.'

Who do you think would laugh amid a serious scene?

Karan reveals its Priyanka, and she admits it. While sharing more about it she said, 'I don't laugh during the scene but post that I cannot control my laughter. If the scene is with someone then ofcourse, I stay serious to not break their mood but if it's my scene then you cannot stop me from laughing, Karan adds, yes! she laughs with all her heart.

Who gets bullied on the sets?

Karan shares that they bully him and call himself the innocent one in the team but Priyanka reveals that they all respect him soo much. They often bully Mahi aka Rashmeet, Jasmine doesn't miss a single chance to take her case either. They have a lot of fun together.

Who is the most mischievous kid on the set?

Candy is the most mischievous kid on the set, he would pause the scene in between and ask for water from spot dada. Talking about being mischievous between the four leads, Tejo aka Priyanka is the one but she reveals if Ankit and Karan come together their mischiefs are unmatchable for sure.

