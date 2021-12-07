EXCLUSIVE! Angad and Tejo REVEAL what shall happen to Fatejo and AngFa in the upcoming episodes of Colors' Udaariyaan

MUMBAI: Udaariyan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of the success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Fateh to get attacked? Tejo realises that he is in danger in Colors' Udaariyaan

We spoke to the famous Tejang about their current track, the future of Fatejo and more. Check out what they had to share:

Fans are enjoying a lot looking at Tejang, what can we expect more?

Priyanka: We also want that Tejang should bring something. There will surely be a major twist and turn in the show. Ofcourse, Tejang is together so there will never be a dull moment.

Karan: There will surely be drama, romance and everything that the audience is expecting. We will not disappoint our fans.

How has it been working with each other?

Priyanka: Superb! He's amazing, brilliant, outstanding... He is a wonderful co-actor. Jokes Apart, working with him is a great experience. I get to learn a lot from him as he has been a part of the industry for a long time. When I do the scenes with him, I learn a lot from him. Adding he is a great person, we have a lot of fun together and work becomes joyous with him.

Karan: She acts really well, a wonderful co-star. On a serious note, She is an unpretentious human being and her acting also depicts the same honesty. When you interact with someone daily, I cannot handle someone who has too much pretence, attitude or self-loathing personality. Luckily, Priyanka doesn't hold any such qualities. She is very unpretentious, open-hearted and very honest in her approach. Udaariyaan is her first hit show and I hope all her bigger projects become successful for her. She wins awards from Filmfare to Oscar and her unpretentiousness stays the same.

Fans have been wanting to know what will happen to Fatejo?

Fatejo fans have been sending us the same message, they keep sending those sad memes to us. Now, even Tejang fans have created the hashtag. There is nothing confirmed on television with the show's storyline. There are always new twists and turns. All the fans and fan clubs shouldn't get disappointed, there is surely more drama and entertainment in store for them.

Well now fans are even loving this new duo AngFa, what do you have to say about that?

Leave Fatejo and Tejang aside, it's time for Angfa now, Priyanka reveals that she is really happy that her both costars have such a close bond with each other and her as well. Karan shares that, "Fateh and I will go to Canada, Jasmine and Tejo should decide for themselves then."

Well, we would love to this interesting track onscreen.

CHECK OUT THEIR VIDEO:



Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Udaariyaan: Jasmine brings POLICE at Virk House for Fateh?