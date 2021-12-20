EXCLUSIVE! Angad Maan aka Karan V Grover's track to wrap in Colors' Udaariyaan?

MUMBAI: Udaariyan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. They have reached the top seats of the TRP ratings and sustained the stance with their intense twists and turns in the show.

With Angad's entry into the show, the drama has reached skies and fans have been missing Fatejo but have also begun to trend Tejang together and wishing that the duo gets hitched in the show. Apart from the Tejang shippers, fans have now been shipping Angad and Fateh's bromance as well after their drunk friendship scene. They have already given them a new name as AngFa and FaAng and want to see more of such buddyhood scenes.

Now the exclusive news is that Angad's track is all set to wrap soon, we had earlier updated the fans that he shall unveil his past in front of Tejo . Well, after the major reveal it is sure that the actor will wrap his track in the show to make way for Fatejo.

We got in touch with Karan V Grover, he revealed, 'The makers shall provide a more concrete answer on this than me'.

