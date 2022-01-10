EXCLUSIVE! 'Angad's transformation is justified as fans are eagerly waiting for Fatejo' Udaariyaan's Gurpreet aka Gurvinder Gauri shares her views on the current track of the show

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns.

We got in touch with the beautiful Gurpreet Virk aka Gurvinder Gauri to know more about the current track, her views and so on. Check out what she had to share:

As per the current track, what would you want to get highlighted first from all the mysteries?

We always want to watch the characters that touch our hearts, as per the viewers I would say the track should revolve around Fatejo. I feel we must go according to the audience to keep them entertained. It is important as well, it is the feel-good factor of the show too. The good things about Fatejo should come soon as fans have also been waiting for it.

How Angad's character took a complete turn, what are your views on it?

Angad's initial character sketch of being the fun-loving, happy guy was actually very pleasant. Another reality is that, if Angad stays all good then Tejo has no scope to return to Fateh. Every person has both good and bad sides to them. Even when Fateh and Jasmine's affair came out, viewers had practically shammed him with hate comments. They even held me responsible, what kind of a mother I am and so many things. We also heard it all, we knew this was their reaction. Angad's negative side is also justified.

