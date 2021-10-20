EXCLUSIVE! Anita Raaj makes a COMEBACK in Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the television world.

Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni has become a household name for everyone, one of the popular shows telecasted with an intriguing storyline and awe-striking love drama. The show has Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Mahir Pandhi in the lead.

Sarabjeet and Meher’s love story had become an inspiration to many, also garnered a loyal fan base earlier, now Seher is taking the legacy ahead. Their sizzling chemistry often leaves fans in awe and are absolutely adored for their on-screen as well as off-screen bond.

Now, the breaking is that Kulwant Kaur aka Anita Raaj will make a grand comeback in the show. We had already seen her fierce avatar, it would be interesting to see what major twists is she going to bring.

