Exclusive! Anita Raj aka Bua Dadi to exit Saavi Ki Savaari for THIS project?

MUMBAI:Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the audience’s attention.

It symbolizes women empowerment, as the lead actress Samridhi Shukla aka Saavi rides an auto rickshaw for the welfare of the house and for her family.

The show has a great ensemble cast and Veteran Actress Anita Raaj had entered the show 'Saavi Ki Savaari' as Kumud Agarwal or also known as Bua Dadi.

ALSO READ:Saavi Ki Savaari: Exclusive! Saavi to face Nityam’s anger due to Manav’s letter

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

As per Sources, Anita Raj might be exiting the show Saavi Ki Savari to be a part of a Hollywood project.

Now, while the reason is purely speculative, it is being said that today was her last day on the set of Saavi Ki Savari and that she will be quitting the show for other pursuits.

There has been no confirmation on the report but if the sources on set are to be believed that this could mean a big shift in the storyline of the show.

Anita has been part of movies like 'Prem Geet', 'Mehindi Rang Laayegi', 'And Naukar Biwi Ka', among others, and was also seen in TV shows such as 'Eena Meena Deeka', ' Tumhari Pakhi', 'Choti Sarrdaarni', 'Parineeti', and currently in 'Saavi Ki Savaari'.

Will you miss the character of Bua Dadi on the show?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Saavi Ki Savaari: Nityam takes a stand for Saavi in front of Bua-Dadi!



