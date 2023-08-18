Exclusive! Anjali Anand reveals if any contestant fat shamed her and if anyone aborted a stunt

MUMBAI: Anjali Anand is a well-known actress in the television world and has a good fan following.

She is best known for her roles in serials like Dhhai Kilo Prem, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala etc.

She has also been seen in movies like Bell Bottom and Karan Johar’s directorial movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

She is grabbing headlines for her participating in the reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi", where she aced all the stunts and faced her fears. But, she was then eliminated from the show as she couldn't pass the elimination task.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what she has learnt from the show and did anyone fat shame her on the show.

What have you learned from Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13?

I have learnt a lot and come to know so much about myself and how to handle different situations. What is your physical and mental abilities is something this shows helps you to learn and you come to know things you are capable of.

Did anyone fat shame you and talk about your weight?

Rohit sir and I had this discussion and I told him that demotivation begins with people you know and who are close to you. So, what other people say doesn't even matter. Everything begins at home. If a child is fat, one calls them motu or golu. So, these things need to change. Even my mother tells me see that I have become thin and looking good. On the show, no one particularly told me, but you can see it in people's faces that they think I wouldn't be able to perform the stunt. But, I did it.

No one aborted this season. What do you have to say about it?

Luckily, in this season not many aborted the stunt and everyone gave their best. None of us aborted any stunt and we all performed our best.

Well, there is no doubt that Anjali Anand has aced the stunts in the show and overcame a lot of fear. The audience loved her stint in the show.

