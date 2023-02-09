Exclusive! Anjali Anand talks about the show being more like Bigg Boss than Khatron Ke Khaildi and reveals how code red didn’t work for her, “Because of code red when I was eliminated, hardly anyone performed the task and only Shiv and me were left so obv

MUMBAI: Anjali Anand is a well-known actress in the television world and has a good fan following.

She is best known for her roles in serials like Dhhai Kilo Prem, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala etc.

She has also been seen in movies like Bell Bottom and Karan Johar’s directorial movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

She is grabbing headlines for her participation in the reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi", where she aced all the stunts and faced her fears. But, she was then eliminated from the show as she couldn't pass the elimination task.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she felt that the core red new segment is fair or not and if she felt the show was more like Bigg Boss than Khatron Ke Khiladi.

You couldn't perform a stunt which made Rohit Shetty upset. Is that why you couldn't make it to the finale of the show?

To be honest, the finale task is not that easy and that day the climatic conditions weren’t good and the thing that they had tied on their back was very uncomfortable. The crocodiles were very heavy and hence the task couldn’t be completed and that’s when Rohit sir has scolded me which wasn’t shown where he said things like ‘why can’t you’ll complete the task’ and all. When Aishwarya also couldn’t complete it, that's when everyone released that something was wrong and hence no one could complete the stunt.

Mohit Malik was also part of the show, so did you speak to him and take some tips?

I am very close to Mohit and Aditi and we keep meeting and that is one couple I take inspiration from as they are winning from life and I really love them a lot.

Many contestants felt that this wasn’t Kahtron Ke Khiladi and it was more like Bigg Boss. What do you have to say about it?

To be honest, what was not agreeing with me was the twists and turns of the show and the reality part of it. I thought it would be only stunts but many things came along with it. Again the channel will try to do what works for them and that’s what the audience wants and we signed up for the show so it’s not their fault. We signed up for it so we had to agree with what they said.

What do you have to say about Code red?

Code red did nothing good for me but because of it many fights happened. The day I was eliminated many contestants didn’t perform the task because of the code red and I was like this seems unfair and then at the last minute only I and Shiv were left so obviously Shiv wouldn’t have got eliminated.

