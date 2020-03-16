Exclusive! Anjali Arora talks about how she handles trolls, the negative comments from media, and reveals what she loves doing more: Music videos or Acting

Anjali Arora rose to fame with her stint in Lock Upp Season 1, and she was considered one of the strongest contestants on the show. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what excites her the most she prefer doing music videos or acting in a project she also spoke about how she deals with the trollers on social media and much more.

ANJALI ARORA

MUMBAI : Anjali Arora rose to fame with her stint in Lock Upp Season 1, and she was considered one of the strongest contestants on the show.

 She emerged as the first runner-up of the show, and her friendship with Munawar made headlines outside and inside Lock Upp.

 Now, the actress has a massive fan following. Fans support her and shower her with a lot of love.

Her 'Kachha Badam' reel that went viral back in the day is said to have earned her 10 million followers.

 She is quite active on social media and she likes to give insight into her whereabouts and what she is up to!

These days she is in the headlines as she will be soon seen in the song, 'Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re'.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what excites her the most she prefer doing music videos or acting in a project she also spoke about how she deals with the trollers on social media and much more.

 What excites you the most; doing music videos or acting?

To be honest, I am into the entertainment business and I would like to try everything. Like my fans wanted me to come up with a dance video so I came out with one. I am open to any kind of work that comes my way. To be honest, after Lock Upp, I was waiting for the right project and then this song came into my kitty, and it’s such a refreshing song that when one hears it, one feels like dancing and you will hear the song on repeat. As an actor, you have to be open to everything and accept all the work that comes your way!

How do you handle the personal and professional trolls as sometimes trollers do target both?

To be honest, I don’t pay attention to negative comments. I take it as feedback. As audience, they have the right to speak what they feel and once you decide to enter the entertainment industry, you have to be ready for it.  They have the right to like and dislike you and one just needs to be strong to take the negative comments and to be honest, one shouldn’t pay attention to it.

Sometimes, even the media can get cruel by writing some nasty things about you, how do you deal with that?

It’s okay. It happens with all, as they have the right to critique you and even write good things about you. They are like trollers only. Some would appreciate your work, some wouldn’t and as a public figure, this is a small price you pay as compared to the love and care you get from the fans and audience!

Well, there is no doubt that Anjali has a huge fan following and the fans are excited to see her in her new song 'Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re'.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Latest Video