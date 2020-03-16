Exclusive! Anjali Arora talks about the trends she follows on social media and reveals her best moment while shooting for her new song

MUMBAI : Anjali Arora rose to fame with her stint in Lock Upp Season 1, and she was considered one of the strongest contestants on the show.

She emerged as the first runner-up of the show, and her friendship with Munawar made headlines outside and inside Lock Upp.

Now, the actress has a massive fan following. Fans support her and shower her with a lot of love.

Her 'Kachha Badam' reel that went viral back in the day is said to have earned her 10 million followers.

She is quite active on social media and she likes to give insight into her whereabouts and what she is up to!

These days she is in the headlines as she will be soon seen in the song Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she is nervous if the song would be compared to the old one and which was the funniest moment for her when she was shooting for the song.

Were you nervous about the comparison between the old and new songs?

No, I am not nervous, as old will always remain Gold. One shouldn’t compare as you wouldn’t get any satisfaction, one should just accept the new one without comparing and should encourage the new one and make it a success. Comparing would not work for the song.

Which was the funniest moment for you while shooting for the song?

While shooting for the music video I had lifted an 8 Kg scoter and with that, I had to move around and give a happy and smiling expression. When the camera rolled I had to travel with it around and it was difficult but a lot of fun to shoot at the same time. The only challenging part was carrying such a heavy thing.

Have you done a trend that you didn’t like but had to follow it?

If a trend is working that means something is working right and that’s why everyone is doing it and they do it differently. One needs to take the trend in a positive and fun way when they shoot it even when I do a trend I shoot it in a different way.

Well, there is no doubt that Anjali has a huge fan following and the fans are excited to see her in her new song Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re.

