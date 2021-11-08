EXCLUSIVE! Anjali Tatrari has to say THIS about her bond with Avinesh Rekhi in Zee Tv's Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na

MUMBAI: Zee Tv is back with a new daily soap for fans. The show is produced by Anil Jha, Mohomed Morani and Mazhar Nadiadwala. The makers have roped in Anjali Tatrari opposite Avinesh for the daily soap, which is titled Tere Bina Jeeya Jaaye Naa (TBJJN). We had exclusively updated about Ishqbaaaz actor Leenesh Mattoo, KZK2 fame Aashish Bhardwaj, Riya Deepsi, Utkarsha Naik, Nriti Vaid, Romil Chaudhary and Karuna Verma are also a part of the show.

Well, The show is surely going to be a fairytale, earlier the shoot took place in Udaipur and the makers left no stone unturned in creating this gorgeous masterpiece for the viewers. Now, Tellychakkar learnt that the show is slated to go on air from 8th November 2021, 10 pm.

The grand promo has already made fans anticipate the show. Krisha's dream to have a prince charming becomes true with Prince Devraj's entry into her life. It will be interesting to see how the story will unfold for the viewers.

We got in touch with the beauteous Krisha aka Anjali Tatrari and asked her about the show and more. Check out what she had to share.

How similar is Krisha to Anjali?

Krisha is a goofball, she keeps falling and getting hurt here and there, she isn't ambitious but has a dream to have a prince charming to woo her and have big dreams. She is someone who gives out love and is adorable, Anjali is kinda similar but doesn't fall around. Anjali doesn't dream of Prince charming, wherein for Krisha's language I had to work on it to add little nuances to add that authentic touch of Rajasthani background, I learnt a few phrases here and there. Krisha has her dreams of having a filmy love story and that does get fulfilled but have a lot more than just the dream, well that's about it, one needs to watch the show to know more.

Talking about the onscreen chemistry with Avinesh, tell us about the bond?

We had no idea it would be like this active before the show. It is probably because we both are comfortable offscreen as well, we have made such a good bond. Even if we are a little free we start dancing, making reels we both have been passionate about dance so yes. It is absolute fun working with him, our producers were quite excited about the show as after the hard work of 9 months to finally see it coming across, we realised that people are loving it already so we created a buzz around. It is surreal that the audience has already kept a couple name for us Devisha and there are fan pages made even before the show gets released.

We got a little push for the show, but it wasn't a strategy. It wasn't planned. I think it all fell into place unexpectedly, but it's kind of nice to see that the audience is liking us as a couple. Just with those few clips that we've uploaded here and there, they can see their chemistry. So I think it's very important that the chemistry is coming across. So I think it's a win-win situation for us because the audience already feels pretty connected to the couple and they are seeing the chemistry.

Who has been your favourite person on the sets to share screens with?

Mostly I've shot with Avinesh obviously had the maximum scenes. The whole sequence in Udaipur was actually just both of us and of course my family, but still, we had the most scenes, so I don't connect the most with Avinesh. But apart from that, my brother, Ashish I think we connect well. And then there's another, the mystery woman whom I'm supposed to be not liking in the show when we got out around pretty well offscreen. I didn't realize that I would actually gel up so well, and this quick with almost everybody Rakshanda Ma'am, even Riya and Sarah. Everybody's so much fun to shoot around with. It is just lovely. Everybody's fun. And we all like to just be on set, you know, instead of going back to our room.

So a little time that we get we all out on the floor and we keep shooting something or the other. Apart from Avinesh and Riya. Also, everybody else is fun, but I gel the most with them as I have shot more with both of them than the whole cast yet.

