EXCLUSIVE! Anjali Tatrari opens up on her everlasting bond with Mere Dad Ki Dulhan co-star Varun Badola, says, "I look up to him for both personal and professional decisions. He knows everything happening in my life."

MUMBAI: Anjali Tatrari is currently seen in Zee TV's popular drama series Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na.

The actress is paired opposite Avinesh Rekhi in the show.

Anjali plays the role of Krisha Chaturvedi while Avinesh is seen as Devraj.

The viewers are in love with Anjali and Avinesh's fresh new pairing.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Anjali who spoke about some interesting things.

ALSO READ: Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na: Upcoming Twist! Devraj becomes more difficult for Krisha to handle

A dream role you would love to portray on-screen in the future?

I really never thought about it. I just feel that whatever I do, it needs to be felt right. It should be the right film, show, character, message and portrayal. I would definitely want to be in a film directed by Imtiaz Ali or Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I am a huge fan of their work. Imtiaz Ali creates his own world altogether. I am literally manifesting right now working with either of the two.

Did you have any alternate career plans or any hobby which you wanted to pursue as your profession?

I would have definitely been a dancer if not an actor. So, I am very passionate about dancing. Also, I handle fashion as an alternate career.

Fans still remember the father-daughter jodi of Varun Badola and you. Are you in touch with him? How has your bond been ever since then?

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan has given me a lot. What a beautiful journey it was! I am so blessed that I started off my journey with this show. Yes, people are still fond of my bond with Varun Badola sir. I can't even explain so many heartfelt messages I have received. Every time I go through those messages, I get teary-eyed. People tell me that they have named their daughters Nia, they miss their dad when they see me and Varun sir's bonding. I never realized how the reel life bond turned out to be the same in real life. I had a long conversation with him because I look up to him for both personal and professional decisions. He knows everything happening in my life. We catch up with each other once in a while. We are always in touch via call. I am so glad because I have learnt so much from him. He is such a beautiful human being. He never made me feel like an outsider and helped me in the initial days of my career.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na: OMG! Krisha held responsible for Daksh’s death, Devraj becomes an eyewitness