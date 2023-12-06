EXCLUSIVE! Anjali Tatrari on taking up Vanshaj: The show is about how if a woman is capable then why not give her equal opportunity?

MUMBAI: After her successful stint in shows like Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na, Anjali Tatrari is once again back on small screens with her new show.

The actress has bagged a lead role in Sony SAB's show Vanshaj and fans can't hold back their excitement.

Anjali is paired opposite Mahir Pandhi in the show.

Vanshaj's promos were released a few weeks ago and the viewers have a lot of expectations from this show with a very different concept.

As the show is all set to hit the small screens today, TellyChakkar got an exclusive opportunity to interact with Anjali who spoke about her character and much more.

Tell us about your character in the show.

My journey and character in the show are very exciting. So far, whatever characters I have portrayed are strong but they are full of life. My character is challenging people who are bigger than me. Yuvika's character is not initially that strong. She will figure out what she wants to do in life. She doesn't have big aspirations in life and living a happy life with her family. Yuvika belongs to a small city. But she lands in a situation where she is compelled to take responsibility and becomes mature. She comes to the Mahajan family to solve the mystery. It is a strong and thought-provoking content. The show will highlight gender equality.

What preparations did you do for this role?

The content is not different. I have always tried to choose roles and topics which give a good message to the audience. We should not portray television as a regressive medium. This is the approach of Sony SAB and Swatisk Productions and me as an actor. There were workshops and reading sessions held for preparing the character. But it wasn't that difficult to prepare as I am really able to relate to this character. I have also seen certain things in my life that Yuvika has seen in the show. But I go into an emotional scene when I perform certain scenes I recollect incidents that happened to me.

How does it feel to be a part of a show that portrays women in a strong way?

The main reason to say yes to the role was this. We always say that a man and a woman are equal. But I differ on this. They are not equal and that is why they are born like this. Women might not be as strong as men but we are given an opportunity, we can do the same thing just like them or even better than them.

The show is about how if a woman is capable then why not give her equal opportunity?

