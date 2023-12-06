EXCLUSIVE! Anjali Tatrari on taking up Vanshaj: The show is all about asking for an equal opportunity if a woman is capable

Vanshaj's promos were released a few weeks ago and viewers have a lot of expectations from this show of a very different concept.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 06/12/2023 - 12:47
Anjali Tatrari

MUMBAI:After her successful stint in shows like Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na, Anjali Tatrari is back in small screens once again with her new show.

The actress has bagged a lead role in Sony SAB's show Vanshaj and fans can't hold back their excitement.

Anjali is paired opposite Mahir Pandhi in the show.

Vanshaj's promos were released a few weeks ago and viewers have a lot of expectations from this show of a very different concept.

As the show is all set to hit the small screens today, TellyChakkar got an exclusive opportunity to interact with Anjali, who spoke about her character and much more.

ALSO READ: Anjali Tatrari reveals what inspired her to take up her 'Vanshaj' role

Tell us about your character in the show.

My journey and character in the show are very exciting. So far, whatever characters that I have portrayed are strong but full of life. My character is challenging people who are elder than me. Yuvika's character is not initially that strong. She will figure out what she wants to do in life. She doesn't have big aspirations and lives a happy life with her family. Yuvika belongs to a small city. But, she lands in a situation where she is compelled to take responsibility and become mature. She comes to the Mahajan family to solve the mystery. It is a strong and thought-provoking content. The show will highlight gender equality.

What preparations did you do for this role?

The content is not different. I have always tried to choose roles and topics which give a good message to the audience. We should not portray television as a regressive medium. This is the approach of Sony SAB, Swatisk Productions and mine as an actor. There were workshops and reading sessions held for preparing the character. But, it wasn't that difficult as I am really able to relate to this character. I have also experienced certain things in my life that Yuvika has in the show. When I perform an emotional scene or something similar, I recollect incidents which happened with me.

How does it feel to be a part of a show that portrays women in a strong way?

The main reason to agree to the role was this. We always say that a man and a woman are equal. But I differ on this. We are not equal and there is a reason why we are born like this. Women might not be as strong as men, but if given an opportunity, we can prove to be similar, or even better than them.

The show is all about asking for an equal opportunity if a woman is capable.

Well said, Anjali

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: WOW! This is what Anjali Tatrari upto these days post wrapping up the shoot of Zee TV's Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na

Vanshaj Parinitaa Seth Swastik Productions Mahir Pandhi Anjali Tatrari Puneet Issar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 06/12/2023 - 12:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Karan Johar to start shooting for new season of Koffee With Karan soon
MUMBAI :Koffee With Karan season 7 premiered on Disney+ Hotstar last year. At the finale of the episode of the season,...
Wow! Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda’s The Archies new poster unveiled
MUMBAI :Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya...
Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up on grade system in Bollywood, "I don't know why it exists"
MUMBAI: Nushrratt Bharuccha is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian entertainment industry who has proven...
Exclusive! Mere Sai fame Vikas Singh Rajput to enter Sony TV’s Punyashlok Ahilyabai!
MUMBAI :Sony TV's show Punyashlok Ahilyabai is one of the most popular shows on small screens.Aetashaa Sansgiri plays...
India’s Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Veteran actress Aruna Irani to grace the upcoming episode
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows.Every contestant on the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Drama Alert! Sahiba tells Angad that she regrets their marriage!
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Recent Stories
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up on grade system in Bollywood, "I don't know why it exists"
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sony TV’s Punyashlok Ahilyabai
Exclusive! Mere Sai fame Vikas Singh Rajput to enter Sony TV’s Punyashlok Ahilyabai!
India’s Best Dancer
India’s Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Veteran actress Aruna Irani to grace the upcoming episode
television shows
WOW! These middle-aged actors played lead roles in popular television shows and left everyone impressed
television
Will Shubham Chaudhary emerge triumphant, becoming the first-ever hearing-impaired contestant on MTV Roadies - Karm Ya Kaand? Read to know!
Kajal Chauhan
Kajal Chauhan from Star Bharat's popular show 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' speaks about the upcoming leap in the storyline
Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti
Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti are ecstatic as their show Bhagya Lakshmi completed 600 episodes