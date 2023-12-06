EXCLUSIVE! Anjali Tatrari on taking up Vanshaj: The show is all about asking for an equal opportunity if a woman is capable

MUMBAI:After her successful stint in shows like Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na, Anjali Tatrari is back in small screens once again with her new show.

The actress has bagged a lead role in Sony SAB's show Vanshaj and fans can't hold back their excitement.

Anjali is paired opposite Mahir Pandhi in the show.

Vanshaj's promos were released a few weeks ago and viewers have a lot of expectations from this show of a very different concept.

As the show is all set to hit the small screens today, TellyChakkar got an exclusive opportunity to interact with Anjali, who spoke about her character and much more.

ALSO READ: Anjali Tatrari reveals what inspired her to take up her 'Vanshaj' role

Tell us about your character in the show.

My journey and character in the show are very exciting. So far, whatever characters that I have portrayed are strong but full of life. My character is challenging people who are elder than me. Yuvika's character is not initially that strong. She will figure out what she wants to do in life. She doesn't have big aspirations and lives a happy life with her family. Yuvika belongs to a small city. But, she lands in a situation where she is compelled to take responsibility and become mature. She comes to the Mahajan family to solve the mystery. It is a strong and thought-provoking content. The show will highlight gender equality.

What preparations did you do for this role?

The content is not different. I have always tried to choose roles and topics which give a good message to the audience. We should not portray television as a regressive medium. This is the approach of Sony SAB, Swatisk Productions and mine as an actor. There were workshops and reading sessions held for preparing the character. But, it wasn't that difficult as I am really able to relate to this character. I have also experienced certain things in my life that Yuvika has in the show. When I perform an emotional scene or something similar, I recollect incidents which happened with me.

How does it feel to be a part of a show that portrays women in a strong way?

The main reason to agree to the role was this. We always say that a man and a woman are equal. But I differ on this. We are not equal and there is a reason why we are born like this. Women might not be as strong as men, but if given an opportunity, we can prove to be similar, or even better than them.

The show is all about asking for an equal opportunity if a woman is capable.

Well said, Anjali

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: WOW! This is what Anjali Tatrari upto these days post wrapping up the shoot of Zee TV's Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na