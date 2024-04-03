Exclusive! Anjita Poonia bags Shemaroo TV's Karmadhikari Shanidev

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The series, produced by Triangle Film Company, promises to unravel untold stories from Shanidev's life, offering a nuanced exploration of his divine significance in Hindu Puranas.

Shemaroo TV launched 'Karmadhikari Shanidev' on December 11, 2023, as its second original mythological series. The show delves into the lesser-known aspects of Shanidev's character, depicting him as the dispenser of justice who maintains a balance between the realms of Devta and Asur.

The series explores various narrative threads from revered epics such as Ramayan, different avatars of Lord Vishnu, Samundra Mathan, Piplaad Katha, Dashrath, and Raja Harishchandra Katha. It aims to shed light on untold stories and present a fresh perspective on the often misunderstood God of Indian mythology.

As per sources, Anjita Poonia is roped in to play the role of Shanidev's sister, Bhadra in their show.

She has been a part of shows like Chidiya Ghar and Bal Shiv.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies,