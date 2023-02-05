Exclusive! Anjum Fakih visits THIS special place before starting her KKK 13 journey!

MUMBAI : Anjum Fakih is currently seen in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya where she is playing the role of Srishti Luthra.

The actress also played a pivotal role in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

She has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all. Both her characters in the show were loved by the audience.

Kundali Bhagya just took the leap of 20 years where new actors like Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, and Sana Sayyed have entered the show as new leads.

As we reported earlier, the track of Anjum as Srishti Arora too will come to an end and she will exit the show. Because she is all set to be a contestant in the highly awaited Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13.

While it is said that it is places of worship are the best places to go to before starting anything new and now TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that Anjum visited the Dargah before starting her Khatron ke Khiladi journey and not just that she also interacted with fans there as well. And we have some exclusive footage. Check it out; 


Speaking about her new journey she said, “Joining the cast of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' has been an exhilarating experience for me, and I am thrilled to step out of my comfort zone and explore the world of reality television for the first time. As an actor, I have always pushed my limits to deliver my best performance, and now, I am excited to put my physical and mental abilities to the test. The challenges on the show are intense, and I know that it won't be easy, but I am confident in my strengths as a strong competitor, and I will give my all to win. I am ready to face my fears head-on and make the most of this incredible opportunity to grow and learn from my fellow contestants.”

While fans will definitely miss her on Kundali Bhagya, they will surely be excited for this new journey.

