EXCLUSIVE! Ankit Bathla on his upcoming show Kundali Milan on Shemaroo: This is the first time I am going shirtless on television and I am quite excited about that scene

Ankit Bathla is all set to make his small-screen comeback with Arvind Babbal's Kundali Milan. The actor is paired opposite Shubhanshi Raghuwanshi.
Ankit Bathla

MUMBAI: Ankit Bathla is a well-known name in the television world.

The actor is known for giving some superhit shows in the past in shows like Thapki Pyaar Ki, Bhagonwali, Mata Ki Chowki, Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zahreela Khel, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera, Krishna Chali London among othere.

The actor was last seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Kabhie Kabhie Ittefaq Sey.

And now, Ankit is prepping for his upcoming show Kundali Milan for Shemaroo and we can't keep calm.

The actor is all set to be back on screens after a long time.

As the show is all set for the release, TellyChakkar got in touch with Ankit who spoke about taking up Kundali Milan, his co-star and much more.

What were your thoughts before taking up this show? 

The show is produced, written and directed by Arvind Babbal. So, there were no second thoughts about me taking up this show. He explained to me everything about my character and the overall brief of the show. The only thought I had was if it will fit budget-wise or not (laughs). But I was very super convinced with the story. I have known Arvind ji for a very long time and have full faith in his vision. Also, I am very excited as I am making a comeback onscreen after a very long time. The story and the characters are so well-written that I am just waiting for it to come on-screen and people to start loving it. 

How has been your experience working with Shubhanshi whom you are going to romance on the show? 

I really adore Shubhanshi and she is super cute. She is actually the character that you see on-screen. She is a simple girl and very innocent, bubbly and cute. My experience has been great working with her. 

Did you do any preparations for your role? 

I have tried to bring newness to my character. I don't know how people will perceive it. This is the first time I am doing a shirtless scene on television. I am very nervous about that scene than the show. That's the preparations that I did. I did not get a lot of time to prepare myself as we had to start shooting outdoors. Whatever time I got, I had to focus on my physique. 

Lastly, revealing about the quality Ankit relates to his character, he said, "I think he loves like a madman. He is very clear about who he loves and how he loves. That is something which I am in real life."

Ankit had a great time shooting with the star cast and calls them his family. They all eat together and have fun together on the set. That's his favourite part of shooting.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

