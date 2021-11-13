EXCLUSIVE! Ankit Bathla on playing anti-hero in Ghar Ek Mandir - Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki: My character is very complex and quite challenging as it brings out a new dimension in me

MUMBAI: Ankit Bathla is one of the most popular actors of the small screens who has been impressing everyone with his fine acting chops in several TV shows.

The actor has been a part of the television industry for a very long time and managed to create a name for himself.

Ankit has been a part of several TV shows in his long career span.

Some of his notable works include shows like Naagin 4, Thapki Pyaar Ki, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, Mata Ki Chowki, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas - Veera, Laal Ishq, Krishna Chali London among others.

The handsome hunk is now gearing up for his entry in &TV's popular show Ghar Ek Mandir - Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki.

Ankit will be soon entering the show and will be seen in a negative avatar.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ankit who spoke in length about his character and much more.

You will be seen in an anti-hero avatar? How challenging has it been for you?

Well, as an actor, playing any character is always challenging because it brings out a new dimension in you. I am very excited for this particular character because it is going to be very different from what I have been doing in the past. He is a rich guy and has a lot of attitude. That's because of a story in the past. He hates women but does not disrespect them but not like them. So, there is a reason behind it which will be revealed in the later track. This is a very interesting and different and complex character. So, it will be super fun to play.

How excited were you to work with Shrenu Parikh?

I am very excited to work with Shrenu Parikh because I have seen her shows and I think she is a fantastic actor. And now that I have started working with her, I also believe that she is a fantastic human being. We really had a lot of fun as we shot together because it was my first day at the set and I was not sure how we were going to connect. But it was really easy and we bonded really well. There is a special Chai Tapri where all the crew people sit, so we all hang out there. So, it was fun!

Did you do any special preparations for your character?

I hardly got any time to prepare for it but what I did was changed my hair color just to make sure that I look a little different. And also, I think I had to work a lot on the attitude because as I said that he is a rich guy and has a lot of attitude about himself and his money. This took me some time to get into the skin of the character.

The show is being shot out of Mumbai which will be a different experience altogether. How excited are you about it?

Yes, the show is shot in Jaipur in the Zee Studios. I was really skeptical about it initially because I have never really shot and moving a base out of Mumbai would have been a big question. But having been there, I think Zee Studious is taking good care of the artists. I am very happy about it. I think it will be a vacation for me. I also think that as actors, you bond really well when you are outstation for work. It's great fun and I think I'll also get to explore Jaipur. I am pretty excited about shooting outside Mumbai.

Well, Ankit has already given interesting insights about his entry in the show and we can't wait to see him create the magic on-screen.

Ghar Ek Mandir - Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki also stars Sai Ballal, Kenisha Bhardwaj, Akshay Mhatre, Archana Mittal, Vishal Nayak, and Sameer Dharmadhikari in pivotal roles.

