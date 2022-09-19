EXCLUSIVE! Ankit Gupta aka Fateh, on how Udaariyaan changed his life: I think the show has been a stepping stone for me to get into bigger things

Ankit Gupta who played the role of Fateh in the drama series Udaariyaan has become a household name. 

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan, Colors' most-loved show which was running on the small screens for more than a year has garnered huge praises from the viewers.

It starred Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary Chahar and Isha Malviya in the lead roles. 

Well, the makers have introduced a 16-year leap with new actors making their way to the show and the old star cast will be seen exiting from the show. 

As Ankit wraps up his shoot for Udaariyaan, the actor has many interesting things to share with his fans. 

Experience of shooting with Isha and Priyanka...

The experience has been really great. I was really satisfied and I could not ask for a better character than Fateh Singh Virk. As I always said that Fateh is a complete character. I won't say it is a complex but a very complete character. 

Views on TV shows being female-centric...

I think people do say that television is mostly being watched by ladies. But if you see the audience of our show, the viewership has been between 18 to 35 years. I won't say that this show is for all the ladies but for all categories of people. I don't think Udaariyaan fits in any particular category. 

Life after Udaariyaan...

I think Udaariyaan has been a stepping stone for me to get into bigger things. The kind of popularity the show has got me has been amazing. 

Well, Ankit will surely be missed in the show but we can't wait to see him back on screen gain once again with his next project. 

