EXCLUSIVE! Ankit Gupta had REJECTED Colors' Udaariyaan thrice before actually signing it

MUMBAI: Udaariyan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked.

The show is produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and Devirosh Films and airs on Colors. It stars Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Isha Malviya.

In an exclusive conversation with Ankit, we asked him about the reason behind agreeing for Udaariyaan, to which he had a shocking answer for his fans, "Funny story I had said no for the show thrice before agreeing. But I believe it was destined to happen. So my friends actually convinced me to do the show. Adding the charm of one hero with two heroines. Who would deny such an opportunity? So I finally agreed to do the show.

We are glad that Ankit finally agreed to the show, as Fateh couldn't be anybody else but him.

Well apart from doing Udaariyaan, we asked Ankit if he was interested in participating in a reality show, Ankit has his favourite on point, "I would do Khatron Ke Khiladi any day if offered."

Rohit Shetty, Are you reading this? KKK12 should have the dapper bedazzling his fans with those daredevil stunts, what say fans?

