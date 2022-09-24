EXCLUSIVE! Ankit Gupta on people's changing perception towards him after Udaairyaan: I can see people taking me as a serious actor and considering me for other projects as well

MUMBAI : Udaariyaan, Colors' most-loved show which was running on small screens for more than a year has garnered huge praises from the viewers.

It starred Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary Chahar and Isha Malviya in the lead roles.

Well, the makers have introduced a 16-year leap with new actors making their way to the show and the old star cast will be seen exiting.

Ankit who played the role of Fateh in the drama series has become a household name.

Ankit has wrapped up his shoot for Udaariyaan.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor who spoke about Udaariyaan and much more.

As your journey in Udaariyaan has wrapped up and it has indeed given you lots of name and fame. Will it be apt to say that the show has been a turning point in your career?

I think it will be apt to say that. I can see people taking me as a serious actor. They are considering me for other projects as well. I actually got a chance to widen my range. I never thought I could do romance. But this show gave me a chance to do that as well. It has been amazing.

What are you going to miss the most about Udaariyaan?

I think I will miss waking up early in the morning. My life and schedule won't be the same. I am going to miss my co-actors Isha and Priyanka. This show had wonderful actors and we had a wonderful camaraderie. Sometimes we didn't even discuss scenes and it used to come out beautifully. It is very rare to get such bonds.

The show and the story have been appreciated by the fans throughout. But did you expect so much love and appreciation from the fans from the initial days?

Absolutely not! I did not tell anybody when I came to Chandigarh for this show. There were tough times as lockdown was just lifted. I was blessed to get Udaariyaan. Shooting outside Mumbai was really a new experience. I did not expect such a kind of love and appreciation from the viewers.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:Udaariyaan: Tit-for-Tat! Jasmine finally pays price for her deeds