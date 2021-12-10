EXCLUSIVE! Ankit Gupta shares a special message for the fans on Udaariyaan achieving a 3.1 rating

MUMBAI: Udaariyan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of the success real quick. They have reached the top seats of the TRP ratings and sustained the stance with their intense twists and turns in the show.

With Angad's entry into the show, the drama has reached skies and fans have been missing Fatejo but have also begun to trend Tejang together and wishing that the duo gets hitched in the show. Apart from the Tejang shippers, fans have now been shipping Angad and Fateh's bromance as well after their drunk friendship scene. They have already given them a new name as AngFa and FaAng and want to see more of such buddyhood scenes. Well, apart from that the show reaches a historical milestone by securing the second position in the BARC Ratings. The TRPs have been shot up rocket high for Udaariyaan.

We got in touch with Fateh, whose crashing breakdown turned the numbers take a TRP jump and reach the second position. Check out what he had to say:

It feels amazing for sure, there are lots and lots of moments that makes my journey as Fateh memorable. There are soo many scenes which we shot under the sun, chilling cold weather, shooting in a chilled environment with no shirt, soo many memories that made this journey wonderful and memorable, I cannot pin down to one. One thing that I'd love to say is that it has been exciting, probably we are the only show that keeps growing every week and we have reached the second position.

Talking about fans, he shares as you see there are different fandoms for Fatejo, Jasfa, Tejang, Ankit fans, Priyanka fans. Everybody has been coming and saying this is because of Fatejo or Jasfa or Ankit, I would say that it is not because of one person. Everybody has contributed to the show and it is the teamwork that has got us to 3.1 ratings. One man army is only in reels and not in real life, to succeed in reality you have to go with the team. I would like to tell these fans to stop bashing each other, it is the hard work of the entire team and not one person or one such fandom. Ankit, Priyanka, Isha are not Fateh- Tejo- Jasmine by themselves, there are 150 people working behind making them what they are on screen so it is their effort that makes us shine onscreen. Be together, hopefully, we shall become the no.1 show soon.

