Exclusive! Ankit Gupta talks about his new show and doing other reality shows, says “I am dreaming of Khatron Ke Khiladi now”

While Ankit Gupta rose to prominence with his role as Fateh, he has long been a part of the industry and many popular shows before.
MUMBAI :Ankit Gupta is a very popular actor who has received a lot of love from fans. Ankit, who played the role of Fateh in the drama series Udaariyaan, has become a household name. 

Ankit then went on to become a part of the reality show Bigg Boss 16, and fans were over the moon. His stint in the show has made him even more popular, and after his eviction, fans were upset until they heard the news that he has been roped in to play the lead in another show by Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt.

The promos for Junooniyat have made the fans very excited, and they can’t wait for the show to start. The fans are glued to their phone screens for any and every detail about the show, and this is a show that keeps on giving.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his stint in Bigg Boss, his fame and his new show Junooniyatt and more.

You have had quite the journey, but it was truly in the role of Fateh that you found a role that clicked with the audience! What has this journey been like? 

Well, it has been a fantastic journey. When I started shooting for Udaariyaan as Fateh, I actually did not know that it would be so big. It was quite a difficult role for me. I have literally given my blood and sweat to Fateh. There have been so many times in action and boxing sequences that I twisted my ankle or bruised myself and bled very badly. So, the journey has been quite eventful and amazing. 

Do you feel Bigg Boss was a learning curve and would you ever do any other reality show again? 

Of course, Bigg Boss taught me a lot of things, like how to survive amongst a lot of people, because I am somebody who stays alone. I do not really like crowds, so living with 16 people in a house has been an experience for me. I learned how to conduct myself while living with so many people in the house. When it comes to talking about any other reality show, I am dreaming of Khatron Ke Khiladi now. 

There has been an outpouring of love for you and your projects by the audiences, does it add pressure to what project you choose? 


No, actually it is completely my call. When I choose a project, I always try to do something very different from my last one. So, after I did Udaariyaan, I did Bigg Boss which was like completely different and now I am doing Junooniyatt where I am playing Jahaan, a singer and a lyricist. So again, it is quite a difficult job for me, especially being somebody who does not understand beats. It takes a lot of hard work and I just try to different things, something which challenges my horizon as an actor.

Junooniyatt is a new show starring Ankit Gupta, Neha Rana, and Gautam Vig in lead roles and is produced by Dreamiyata Productions.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

