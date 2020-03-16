EXCLUSIVE! Ankit Siwach's Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar to go off air on this date

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.

Also read: Yeh Jhuki jhuki Si Nazar: Right On Time! Diya close to the clue, Armaan stops her from checking his laptop

The channel has presented some great shows in the past and is currently airing many amazing shows that are topping the TRP charts. Once again, they are all set to rule the TRPs when it comes to reality shows.

Star Plus’ popular daily soap ‘Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar’ started with an amazing storyline. It is getting more interesting as it unfolds more drama with high-voltage twists and turns.

Well, though the show has been doing good on the channel, the sad news is that the show is soon to bid adieu, a source close to the show revealed that it will go off-air on the 24th of June. The makers are now working on giving the show a suitable ending.

Currently, in the show, Diya falls asleep and Armaan gets up to research cancer and its treatments. He gets a call from Anju asking him if Diya got suspicious or not. Armaan tells her that things are fine on his side. He further asks her about the appointment as he will go with them too. While Armaan talks on the phone on the balcony, Diya wakes up and goes to check Armaan’s laptop but Armaan comes right on time to stop her. He tells her that he got a call from one of his clients from the U.S.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Also read: Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar: Oh No! Bhavna informs Diya about Armaan being at the hospital