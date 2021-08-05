EXCLUSIVE! Ankita Bhaguna to be seen in Dangal TV's Crime Alert

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting piece of information from your favourite show on the small screens.

Dangal TV’s Crime Alert has been airing different sets of crime stories to create awareness among the masses.

TellyChakkar has learned that Ankita Bhaguna has been locked for the show.

Not many details about Ankita's character are out yet.

Earlier, we had reported about Krutika Desai being roped in for the show.

However, Ankita will be replacing Krutika as she has apparently decided to re-enter Star Plus' show Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2.

