EXCLUSIVE! Ankita Bhaguna ENTERS Pandya Store as Shweta who will marry Krish

He returns home with the money and Suman yells at him and decides to kick him outside. This will turn Krish more responsible and change completely for the family. This major incident soon turns Krish into mature and responsible for his actions. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 07/21/2022 - 14:28
EXCLUSIVE! Ankita Bhaguna ENTERS Pandya Store as Shweta who will marry Krish

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Also read: Pandya Store: High Drama! Prafulla sees Shiva, screams out of fear

Currently, Keerti will break his heart brutally and reject him on his face, he will then realise that all this he did for that love has turned its back on him. He ended up stealing and lying to the family for someone who just ruined his emotions in one go and left him stranded. He returns home with the money and Suman yells at him and decides to kick him outside. This will turn Krish more responsible and change completely for the family. This major incident soon turns Krish into mature and responsible for his actions. 

As we had exclusively updated that a new love interest is all set to enter in Krish's life, her name will be Shweta and the character is played by Ankit Bhaguna. 

Here's how she will enter, Dhara finds an injured lady with an infant on her way back from the temple, she helped her be admitted to the hospital & bring the infant with her to Pandya Niwas. The family is worried about Dhara's over-attachment with the kid, However, the family agrees to take care of the child

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'Akshay is a complete BOLLYWOOD BOY' Pandya Store's Dev aka Akshay Kharodia SHARES what advice would he give to Shiva-Raavi, his hobbies, and more

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kinshuk Mahajan Shiny Doshi Kanwar Dhillon Simran Budharup Akshay Kharodia Mohit Parmar Alice Kaushik Krutika Desai Pandya Store StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 07/21/2022 - 14:28

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Makeup Diaries! Take a sneak peek into Surbhi Chandna’s makeup room; VIDEO INSIDE
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. Also read:...
Sexy! These pictures of Sanaya Pithawalla are too hot to handle
MUMBAI:We have seen and loved the actress Sanaya Pithawalla in her projects and today, let us have a look at some of...
Liger Trailer out! Vijay Devarakonda starrer is a complete action masala entertainer
MUMBAI : Upcoming movie of Ananya Panday and Vijay Devarakonda titles  Liger has been the talk of the town ever since...
EXCLUSIVE! Ankita Bhaguna ENTERS Pandya Store as Shweta who will marry Krish
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in...
EXCLUSIVE! Sagar Saini to enter Star Bharat's Gud Se Meetha Ishq.
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television.  A lot of twists and...
NETIZENS REACT! Aarohi's cold behaviour towards Abhimanyu is UNACCEPTABLE, Fans want Abhimanyu to recover completely in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Recent Stories
Liger Trailer out! Vijay Devarakonda starrer is a complete action masala entertainer
Liger Trailer out! Vijay Devarakonda starrer is a complete action masala entertainer
Latest Video