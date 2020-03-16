EXCLUSIVE! Ankita Bhaguna ENTERS Pandya Store as Shweta who will marry Krish

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Currently, Keerti will break his heart brutally and reject him on his face, he will then realise that all this he did for that love has turned its back on him. He ended up stealing and lying to the family for someone who just ruined his emotions in one go and left him stranded. He returns home with the money and Suman yells at him and decides to kick him outside. This will turn Krish more responsible and change completely for the family. This major incident soon turns Krish into mature and responsible for his actions.

As we had exclusively updated that a new love interest is all set to enter in Krish's life, her name will be Shweta and the character is played by Ankit Bhaguna.

Here's how she will enter, Dhara finds an injured lady with an infant on her way back from the temple, she helped her be admitted to the hospital & bring the infant with her to Pandya Niwas. The family is worried about Dhara's over-attachment with the kid, However, the family agrees to take care of the child

