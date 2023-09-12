Exclusive! Ankita Gupta talks about his relationship with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary says “Before entering the house Priyanka and I weren’t speaking to each other”; reveals if he regrets doing Bigg Boss Season 16

MUMBAI: Ankit Gupta is a well known television actor and he has a massive fan following.

He is best known for his role as Parth Kashyap in Sadda Haq and Garv Priyom Thakur in Begusarai.

The actor rose to fame with his performance as Virk in Colors TV's Udaariyaan and Jahaan Mehta in Junooniyatt.

Last year he participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 16 and he played the game in a dignified manner. His pairing with Priyanka was loved by the audience.

Their stint in Bigg Boss Season 16 house brought them more into the limelight and their fan following doubled up to another level.

Today, Ankit and Priyanka are the most loved on screen couples and the fans go crazy when they see them together, one can call them an iconic pair today.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him if he did Bigg Boss Season 16 because of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and whether he had any regret in doing Bigg Boss Season 16.

When the news of you doing Bigg Boss was out everyone was saying that you weren’t apt for the show and then you said you did the show only for Priyanka which is why fans thought that your game didn’t pump up?

To be honest, when we were entering the show Priyanka and I were not talking to each other as they were phases where we had fights and wouldn’t speak to each other. The best thing was that whatever fight we had in our personal life didn’t affect our professional life and we used to shoot the scene without any problem.

What kind of fights did you and Priyanka have?

About many things. I feel we are just getting matured. We had just become friends and were getting to know each other and hence fights used to happen. We both were like okay now a fight had happened so let’s give space.

Did you know that Priyanka was entering the show?

To be honest we weren’t talking when I was entering the Bigg Boss house. I didn’t even know that she was entering the show. My confirmation happened only at the last moment and it was like if Bigg Boss was beginning tomorrow, my confirmation happened the day before at midnight at 1 : 30 am and I didn’t know anything. I didn’t have any clothes, no preparation at all, nothing. It wasn’t like I went inside to support Priyanka.

When I entered the house I got the vibe that the game is not meant for me and I can’t keep fighting or shouting, but inside the house when Priyanka and I spent so much time together our bond became even better. I knew she had the potential to win and hence I supported her.

Somewhere you were picked up by Bigg Boss and Salman Khan for your game. Do you regret doing Bigg Boss Season 16?

I feel blessed, happy and grateful that I did Bigg Boss as my life has changed completely. First people knew me as an actor and for the characters I played. They did not know how I am in real life and through this show they got to know and still they are connected so it’s a wonderful thing and it’s a blessing that Bigg Boss happened to me.

Well, there is no doubt that Ankit and Priyanka were loved in the Bigg Boss house and their fan following doubled to another level.

