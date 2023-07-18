EXCLUSIVE! Ankita Khare opens up on her character Harinee in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, says, "Viewers are comparing Harinee before and after leap, there is a backstory behind my role which fans will soon see in the show"

Ankita Khare is playing the role of Harinee in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
Ankita Khare

MUMBAI: Ankita Khare is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

The actress is seen playing the role of Harinee in the show. 

Harinee is Pulkit and Devyani's daughter who is living with her maternal parents. 

The viewers are in love with the new storyline and the characters after the leap. 

Shakti Arora, Sumit Singh and Bhavika Sharma play the lead roles. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ankita who spoke about the show and much more. 

Experience of working with the team...

I am feeling extremely happy. Everything here is great. When I came to this set on the first day, the vibe here was very positive. Everyone is so welcoming. Kishori ma'am is a senior and experienced artist yet she was very warm and welcoming towards me. She is extremely humble. Even Bharati ma'am and Shailesh sir are very warm. I haven't done any scenes with the other family yet but we have just interacted once or twice. It is fun to shoot with them. 

Responsibility or nervousness towards performance...

There is a sense of responsibility towards the show. We are a bit scared as our TRPs are yet to be known. But it is our responsibility to take the show forward and entertain the viewers. 

About the show, association with the channel and the backstory of Harinee's character...

This is my first association with Star Plus and it has been great so far. I am loving it all till now. I have been getting positive feedback from the viewers and they all are showering love on me. There are a lot of comparisons happening that Harinee has completely changed. She wasn't like this before. But there is a back story behind all this which the viewers will soon see. 

