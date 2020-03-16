Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande and Usha Nadkarni to enter DID Super Moms with this twist

Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande and Usha Nadkarni to enter DID Super Moms with this twist

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a brand today.

The makers had rolled out a season of DID Super Moms a few years ago and now the new season is stealing the limelight.

Currently, DID Super Mom Season 3 is successfully running on the small screens.

The show is for mothers who are passionate about dance.

It is being judged by Remo D'Souza, Bhagyashree & Urmila Matondkar and hosted by Jay Bhanushali.

The show started on 2 July 2022 and it is grabbing everyone’s attention with the spectacular performances of the mothers.

But now we have an exclusive regarding the show, we hear that Pavitra Rishta’s stars Ankita Lokhande aka Archana and Usha Nadkarni aka Savita Deshmukh are all set to grace the show for the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

They both will be seen doing aarti of Lord Ganesha.

How excited are you for Dance India Dance Super Moms' upcoming episode of Ankita and Usha?

Do let us know in the comments section.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

