Exclusive! Ankita Singh Bamb enters Colors’ Parineetii; replaces Coral Bhamra in the show

Soon Ankia Singh will be entering the show Parineetii and with her entry, there will be lots of twists and turns in the serial.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 17:58
ANKITA-CORAL

MUMBAI : Colors' new show “Parineetii” is doing well. The audience loves the show and they are connected to the stars of the show.

The show stars Ankur Verma, Tanvi Dogra, and Anchal Sahu in the lead roles. The show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same guy.

These days the track of the show is exciting and is keeping the audience hooked on the show.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

As per sources, Ankita Singh Bamb has been roped in for the show. The actress is replacing Coral Bhamra, who essays the role of Simmi Bajwa.

Her entry will be bringing a lot of twists and turns to the show and the story is going to get more interesting.

Ankita is known for her roles in serials like Qayamat Ki Raat, Garud, and Brij Ke Gopal.

The reason for the sudden exit of Coral is still unknown, but with the entry of Ankita, the audience can accept a lot of twists and turns.

Well, the show is doing well as last week it saw a huge jump in the TRP ratings which shows that the audience loves watching the serial.

Are you excited to see Ankita in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

