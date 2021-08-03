EXCLUSIVE! Ankur Tyagi bags Abzy Cool's new show Roothi Si Zindagi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We had exclusively reported that actors Atul Parchure, Dincy Vira, Parth Shukla, Simran Sharma, Preeti Singh, Rahul Ram Manchanda and Divya Malik have been roped in for Abzy Cool's upcoming show Roothi Si Zindagi.

And now, we have exclusively learnt that Ankur Tyagi will also be a part of the show.

Ankur will be seen as the lead actor in Roothi Si Zindagi.

The channel Abzy Cool is helmed under the name of Bobby Singh.

