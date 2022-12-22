Exclusive! Ankur Verma aka Rajeev of Parineeti talks about his experience shooting the show and shares “ the best part is that Ekta Mam watches the show and we get all the reviews from her and she has a lot of input in what the storyline should be going f

MUMBAI: Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot as the story comprises one man getting married to two women who are friends.

The fans love the chemistry of Aanchal Sahu aka Parineet, Tanvi Dogra aka Neetii and Ankur Verma aka Rajeev.

A sacred bond of marriage tangles the lives of Parineet, Neeti, and Raj. Fate leads two best friends to marry the same man ensuing a complicated love triangle. Audiences love the cast of the show and they are always curious to find out what is going on behind the scenes and how the actors get along and if the shooting process is fun.

Ankur Verma plays the lead role of Rajeev on the show and is adored by the fans and he often expresses his gratitude to the fans for the amount of love that they give him.

This is Ankur’s first show and Parineeti is soon going to complete a year.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his journey, the complexity of the characters, and more.

How has this journey been as Rajveer on Parineeti?

The show has been fantastic since day one, and the love that we getting now, its been constant since day one and that is something I love, usually what happens is that a show starts and then it grows gradually but with us, it started on a high note and has been great since then. The audience that was with us on day one is still with us and I am grateful that we have their constant support. I still remember the time we shot the promo last December and it's a surreal feeling that we complete a year in January and I feel like we have grown up with the show and when I look back at the promos or the initial episodes, I do get the feeling that I was so small then and that my age has increased 2-3 years while doing the show, and that is a lovely feeling that we are growing up with the show and I have learned a lot from the show, I am really grateful to the Balaji team, Ekta Mam, Shobha Mam, the creatives everybody and the best part is that Ekta Mam watches the show and we get all the reviews from her and she has a lot of input in what the storyline should be going forward.

What is that X-factor that makes the role of Rajveer click for you?

The fact that he is very respectful and yeah sometimes in the heat of the moment and in anger, he does certain things like he gets a little aggressive in order to protect the people he loves that is one thing but he is really respectful and he won’t put anyone down or humiliate anyone, or say something hurtful or take revenge from anyone, he is a very simple, the sorted guy who loves his mother and listens to her, his dadi, his aunt and other family members because of which he gets entangled sometimes. And the cuteness, the nature, and charm that he has is portraying him in a very good light.

Fans have been a big part of the shows journey, anything that you would like to say to them?

I just want to say thankyou again and again, for giving me the love and the platform in a year and bringing me to this stage, because sometimes one show will work for a few months and then move on and then they get their big break, and I feel like the audiences have given me so much love and made this so special for me and the show and for constantly helping us do better and stay on the top charts and especially for giving me such a big show at this age I want to once again thank the makers, the crew and most importantly the audience for showing us the love that they’ve had.

Ankur will also be seen in a web series titled ‘Dahad’ which will most probably release on Amazon Prime Video and fans are very excited to see him in a new role.

