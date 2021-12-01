EXCLUSIVE! Anmol Vinayak Goswami to ENTER Star Bharat's Sasural Genda Phool 2

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the television world.

One of the popular shows Sasural Genda Phool is returning to the small screen with a new season. The new instalment will continue to star Jay Soni in the lead role while makers have roped in Shagun Sharma for the female protagonist.

The show had a massive fan following back then. It aired from 2010 to 2012 and was loved by the audience. It was reported that the show will be produced by Ravi Ojha Productions and will be creatively helmed by Zama Habib. The show in its earlier edition aired on Star Plus and now it would be on Star Bharat.

Now the exclusive news is that Anmol Vinayak Goswami has been roped into the show for an interesting role, he would be playing Titli (Shagun Sharma) bff.

Actors who have been retained for the second season are Jiten Lalwani, Supriya Pilgaokar, Sooraj Thapar, Shruti Ulfat, Sudhir Pandey and Anita Kanwal.

Sasural Genda Phool 2 will go on air from 7 December at 8 PM.

