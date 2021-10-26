EXCLUSIVE! Ansh Sinha opens up his bond with former Tera Yaar Hoon Main co-star Shweta Gulati, says, "I believe if I have a second mother, then it is her"

MUMBAI: SAB TV's show Tera Yaar Hoon Main has been successfully running on the small screens for more than a year.

The show, which focussed on the beautiful father-son bond, has also showcased some amazing storylines over time.

Ansh Sinha is playing the pivotal role of Rishabh in the show, the son of Ssudeep Sahir's character.

The actor has worked as a child artist and has been a part of showbiz for several years now.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Ansh Sinha opens up his bond with Tera Yaar Hoon Main co-star Ssudeep Sahir, says, ''Sometimes he genuinely behaves like my father'', shares about choosing between work, studies and much more

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ansh, who spoke at length about his role in Tera Yaar Hoon Main and spilled some interesting beans.

Bond with Shweta Gulati...

Honestly, I was really connected to Shweta Ma'am. She was playing my mother's role in the show. I am still connected to her to the core. I believe if I have a second mother, then she is Shweta Ma'am. Varun and I go to meet her at her place and chill around. Even though she is not a part of the show anymore, we make sure we meet her once a month and hang out together. It took me and my character some time to accept the fact that she is no longer a part of the show.

Love for music and guitar...

I love music. I wanted to join a music group during my school times. I really loved singing as well, but at one point in time, I just left. I really felt that I should have continued. But now, I am getting back to it and learning to play the guitar. I am watching videos on YouTube and learning all of it by myself. So, music is one thing I am really fond of. I always give it an hour at night after I'm home.

If not an actor...

I guess a sportsperson. I would have been into cricket or badminton. I like playing badminton. I am into swimming as well and maybe taekwondo. I was really into extra-curricular activities. I would also maybe try kickboxing. My father was a boxer and I look up to him for whatever he does. I told him I'll try it. There is always an option for me. I am open to many things. Even for now, I like dubbing. If I want to study now, I would go to a university and get a degree in music.

Well, Ansh definitely has a bright future in showbiz.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: OH NO! Tera Yaar Hoon Main: Twinkle gets stuck in the FIRE