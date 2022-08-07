EXCLUSIVE! Anuj and Anupamaa fall trap of a chandelier attack; Choti Anu to soon enter #MaAn's life in StarPlus' Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Currently, Pakhi will lie at home that she is going to college, Vanraj will intervene and insist on dropping and picking Pakhi from College for not letting Adhik even come around her but Pakhi is smart and she hides and meets Adhik bunking college, Anupamaa sees them meeting and she follows them to the cafe where they go for a date. She joins them on their date and does make things a little awkward for the duo. Has she come to know Adhik's intentions?

Vanraj will reach there and catch Pakhi again, will this be his last warning or Pakhi will do something unexpected? Vanraj misunderstands Anupamaa and yet again yells at her for supporting Pakhi in meeting Adhik without knowing what has been the context behind this meeting. On other hand, Anuj comes to know about Barkha and Ankush's truth.

In the upcoming episode, the next thing we see is that Chandelier falls on Anu and Anuj but they get saved. After understanding the situation, Anuj takes a promise from Anupamaa that she will never give her signing authorities to anyone in the family as he is aware of the true intentions of the family members.

Furthermore, Anuj and Anupamaa get the news from Choti Anu, that their application has been accepted and they can soon bring Choti Anu home and make her a pivotal part of their lives. They can't wait for the day soon.

