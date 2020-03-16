EXCLUSIVE! Anuj Bhardwaj, Kalyani Jha and Shankar Mishra bag Parshuram for Atrangii

Atrangii - Dekhte Raho is set to launch a new show Parshuram. The show will be having a stellar star cast and recently, actors like Kalyani Jha, Anuj Bhardwaj and Shankar Mishra have joined the cast.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sun, 05/22/2022 - 11:03
Anuj-kal-Shankar

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. There are some shows that are all set for a launch in the upcoming days.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Ankit Gera BAGS Atrangii's Hara Sindoor

Renowned OTT personality Vibhu Agarwal launches his Hindi GEC channel ATRANGII- Dekhte Raho.

We had previously reported that Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Vishal Aditya Singh, Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul and Tirth Bhanushali have been locked for the show, which is titled Parshuram and it will be aired on this channel. 

The details about their roles are not out yet.

We also exclusively updated about actors like Prithvi Zutshi, Vishal Nayak, Shiv Yadav, Akshay Saini, Ram Shankar Singh, Hemant Bharati, Sugandha Srivastava and Raj Sharma have also bagged the show.

And now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that Kalyani Jha, Anuj Bhardwaj and Shankar Mishra have also been cast for the show. 

The details about their characters are not revealed yet. 

We will be back with all the latest updates regarding this development. 

The casting of Kalyani, Shankar and Anuj is done by popular and ace casting director Sonu Singh Rajput. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! After Vishal Aditya Singh, Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul and Tirth Bhanusali roped in for Parshuram

Atrangii Prithvi Zutshi Vishal Nayak Shiv Yadav Vishal Aditya Singh Vishal Jethwa Rahul Tirth Bhanushal Navina Bole Ishita Ganguly Vibhu Agarwal Akshay Saini hemant bharati Ram Shankar Singh Sonu Singh Rajput Parshuram sugandha dalbir raju sharma anuj bhardwaj Kalyani Jha shankar mishra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sun, 05/22/2022 - 11:03

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
We will not rest until we tell the entire story of Kashmir: Vivek Agnihotri
MUMBAI:  The digital launch of the film 'Sounds of The Kashmir Files' touched the hearts of the millions giving a never...
Arjun Rampal: I've reached a place in life where I want to choose good work
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Dhaakad',recently...
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Shocking! Gehna’s new drama, Suhani plays an evil trick
MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. It stars Sneha...
Vaishnavi Ganatra: With fame comes a whole lot of responsibility
MUMBAI: Be it Johnny Depp-Amber Heard's defamation trial or Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas becoming parents via...
RIP! Bollywood film producer Mohamed Riaz passes away at the age of 74
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with a saddening piece of news for all its avid readers. The year 2022 has been full of...
EXCLUSIVE! Anuj Bhardwaj, Kalyani Jha and Shankar Mishra bag Parshuram for Atrangii
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Recent Stories
We will not rest until we tell the entire story of Kashmir: Vivek Agnihotri
We will not rest until we tell the entire story of Kashmir: Vivek Agnihotri
Latest Video