EXCLUSIVE! Anuja Walhe bags Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment's NEXT on Star Plus

Star Plus has come up with some amazing shows over the years and has been entertaining us with a variety of content. After Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie the channel is now gearing up for a new show under the banner of Cockcrow and Shaika Films.

Tellychakkar exclusively learnt that actress Anuja Walhe has been roped in the show in a pivotal role.

Anuja will be playing the parallel lead in the show. She will be portraying the role of Amita.

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment has been a name behind some massive hit shows currently like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Choti Sarrdaarni. It will be interesting to see what kind of a show will be brought on board for Star Plus. The show is tentatively titled Kabhi Kabhi Itefaque Se.

