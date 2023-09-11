Exclusive! Anupama actor Ravi Mann roped in for Star Plus Teri Meri Doriyaann

Teri Meri Doriyaann is one of the most successful shows on television and it is among the top two shows in TRP ratings. As per sources, Anupamaa actor Ravi Mann has been roped in for the show.
Ravi Mann

Teri Meri Doriyaann is a very successful show on Star Plus and it's among the top two shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

The show stars Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar in lead roles and the audience love their chemistry.

The show is produced by Pradeep Kumar, Rajesh Ram Singh, Pia Bajpiee and Shaika Parween under the banner of Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films.

These days the track of the show is very interesting and is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

As per sources, Anupamaa actor Ravi Mann has been roped in for the show and he would be playing a pivotal role in the show.

His character name would be Parth from Mumbai and he will be essaying a pivotal role in the show.

Ravi is a known actor in the television industry and he is best known for his role in serials like Anupama and Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu.

Currently, Sahiba is trying to get into Angad after she learns the truth that he loves her only in his life. When they were coming close a girl marked her entry claiming to be engaged to Angad aka Sunny.

Also read - Teri Meri Doriyaann: Huge drama! New entry drives chaos in Sahiba and Angad’s life, Calls him Sunny Sood

This girl becomes very upset with Angad leaving Sahiba and Angad is shocked too. Now Sahiba gets the new mission to save Angad from approaching new danger in his life. Sahiba is the only one who can rescue Angad all the time.

Well, it will be interesting to see with his entry what twists and turns would be brought in the show.

Also read - Teri Meri Doriyaann: Master plan! Seerat turns the table by showing divorce papers

Angad Seerat Sahiba Veer Garry Teri Meri Doriyaan Star Plus Himanshi Parashar Vijendra Kumeria Roopam Sharma Tushar Dhembla Prachi hada Jatin Arora Lubna Salim Spoiler Alert TellyChakkar
