EXCLUSIVE! 'Anupama and Anuj should definitely come together' Anupamaa's Bhavesh aka Mehul Nisar on the current track, characters he would like to play and more

Well, Anupama's Mehul Nisar has been a prominent name in the show and also in the industry. Apart from Anupamaa, Mehul will be seen in yet another show titled 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey', we got in touch with him to know more about the current track of Anupamaa and Anuj, roles he would like to do and more. Check out what Mehul had to share:

Talking about Anupamaa, what is your perspective on Anuj and Anupamaa's track, fans want them to get married, what do you think?

Well, I feel that Anupama and Anuj should come together. As Bhavesh, as Anupama's brother, I would always want Anupama to be happy. She's been through enough sufferings in life n I feel now it's time for her to move on and have a life of their own. Anupama and Anuj should definitely come together.

If you were to add layers to your character in Anupamaa, what would you like to add?

As of now Bhavesh's character in Anupama, is a very single-layered person, who loves his sister and wants to protect her and wants her to be happy. A lot can be explored with his character. Bhavesh being a single parent, his past life, his wife, his ambitions and more.

With the show, your social media presence has become more active, how important do you think the platform has become for an actor?

In today's age and time, social media is very important. And if a person who says, it isn't, is just running away from it. I strongly believe that your social media followers and status does not determine your calibre as an actor or an artist, but it does definitely help you and gives you more confidence.

If given a chance to decide rules for the actors at the workplace, what

would be that one thing that needs to be lenient for all the artists?

I have been fortunate enough to have worked with productions where all my basic needs have been taken care of.

As an actor, what kind of roles interest you? Any character that you have been wanting to do?

I have done a lot of comedy in my career. I'm very comfortable with the genre. I would love to do some thriller or drama. Now because of the OTT platform, a lot of character actors are getting good meaty roles.

Well, we wish the same as Mehul to see Anupamaa and Anuj unite.

