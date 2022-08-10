Exclusive! Anupama and Dhadkan fame Almaa Hussein roped in for Sony Tv’s upcoming show Chhalaang

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

There are many shows that are going to launch soon on different television channels.

We brought you the exclusive update that Sony TV is coming up with a new show titled Chhalaang. And the show is supposed to go on air in February 2023.

They are coming up with a new show which will premiere on Sony TV soon. The title of the show is Chhalaang and will star Megha Ray in the lead role, fans of the actor are giddy and excited to see her in a new avatar.

Megha Ray in shows like Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Apna Time Bhi Aayega, and Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein where she gave some amazing performances and was appreciated by the audience.

The show will be produced by Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot under the banner of Invictus T Mediaworks. The production house is known for popular shows Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii (2021), Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Ki (2021) and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala (2018), Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

As per sources, Anupama fame Almaa Hussein has been roped in for the upcoming show.

Not much is known about her role but she would be playing a pivotal role in the show.

Alma is known for her roles in serials like Anupama and Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii and today she has a good fan following.

Also, we had reported about Snehal Waghmare, Sanjeev Rathore, and Harish Rathore being a part of the show.



The casting of the serial is done by Janet Ellis under the company name Janet’s casting hub and the Assistant casting directors are Sushil and Shikar.

