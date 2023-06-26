Exclusive! Anupama Kumar reveals which reality show she would love participating in and talks about whether she has limitations when it comes to OTT projects

MUMBAI:Anupama Kuwar is a well-known actress in the television industry and has a good fan following.

She is known for roles in the serial Qubool Hai, CID, Aahat etc. and she has also been part of web series like Virgin Boys, Zindagi Tumse etc.

But, she is known for her character in “Balveer 3”, which made her a household name.

ALSO READ : Baalveer 3: Oh No! Baalveer’s powers stripped away

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her which reality show she would be interested in and if she is open to OTT projects.

I know you cannot reveal much, but can you give us a gist of the upcoming track?

Well, I don't know myself. That's what makes it more interesting as it keeps the actors and audiences hooked onto the screen and show.

You have done some projects in the OTT field but do you have any reservations when it comes to accepting roles on OTT like love-making scenes etc….

No. I don't have any reservations about doing intimate scenes. I'm a very intimate person. I'm hot like fire. After all, it is only acting, so I am open projects on OTT platform.

In future, if you would be offered a reality show like Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi, would you like to be part of the show?

Yes. I will most definitely do Big Boss. I'm a very adventurous woman. So, I would consider Khatron Ke Khiladi as well. Both the shows excite me a lot.

Well, there is no doubt that Anupama Kuwar's work in Balveer Season 3 was highly appreciated and the character has become a household name.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Megha Aggarwal to enter SAB TV’s Balveer 3!