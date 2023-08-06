Exclusive! Anupama Kuwar speaks about her acting journey and reveals how she bagged the project “Balveer 3”

MUMBAI:Anupama Kuwar is a well known actress in the television industry and has a good fan following.

She is known for roles in the serial Qubool Hai, CID, Aahat etc. and she has also been part of web series like Virgin Boys, Zindagi Tumse etc.

But, she is known for her character in “Balveer 3”, a character that made her household name.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her acting journey and how much time does she take to get ready for Balveer Season 3.

How did you become an actor? Was it something you always wanted to do since childhood or you became an accidental one?

I became an actor by accident. I was working at a multinational company and simultaneously, I was modelling. Later, I started getting more offers in modelling as well. So, I was balancing both the careers. This was in Delhi. Later, I quit my job and came to Mumbai. I started concentrating on acting. I worked in some movies like ‘Ohh Teri’, ‘Mumbai Mirror’ and Jaggu Dada ETC. It was a cameo. Getting work was difficult. I'm still trying.

How did you land your role in the serial Balveer Season 3, did you give any audition, what was the process like?

Yes. I did give auditions. The process was very tedious. I had to go for auditions multiple times.

What is the one factor that drove you to agree for this role and project?

The one factor that drove me to this project was that it was one of a kind in recent times.

Being a part of a mythological series, what are the challenges you face and how much time does it take for you to get ready?

Well, it takes me 2 hours to get ready. Since I am playing a warrior in the show, my heavy costume restricts my natural movements. I also have a neckpiece in my warrior look which even makes my neck movement tough. I have to keep dreadlocks. I even have to wear a headband, which adds an extra 'X' factor to my look.

Well, there is no doubt that Anupama Kuwar's work in Balveer Season 3 was highly appreciated and the character has become a household name.

