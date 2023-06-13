Exclusive! Anupama’s Madalsa Sharma talks about how she copes and deals with negative comments, saying, “Even when I was hated that was a feather in my cap”! Read for more!

MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.

Madalsa Sharma is currently portraying the role of Kavya in Star Plus’ Anupamaa, which is also her television debut. Madalsa has been a part of many movies across different regional cinemas and has a stellar experience.

But being on the show and especially in the starting when her character was a bit of a grey shade. She has gotten a lot of hate on social media and she has seen the highs and lows of online love and adoration.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, when asked about how she deals with social media, she says, “It is part and parcel of being in the industry you know, you can be in any industry, you can be an actor, you might work in an office, you might be a pilot, there will be people taking behind your back and because the nature of our profession is such that we are in the media all the time, and people have become more vocal through social media and anybody can comment. And I think you can initially, people hated Kavya because they did not know Kavya’s side of the story and when that was unveiled and they found out about Kavya, that’s when they started loving her and now they love me, so it’s the magic of cinema, you the way writers beautifully give your characters the chance to perform, and I take the comments in a 100% positive stride. I feel like that is a feather in my cap and even when I was hated that was a feather in my cap as well, because then I was doing my job absolutely well, and if the way I performed did not reach them then they would not have responded or commented in that way. I would have been more conscious had they not responded because that would be a question of my skill. And people have a way of responding, some do it with love, some with hate but everybody has a right, but the negative comments don’t change my perspective as an actor and in what I do. And somewhere they also know where the characters ends and which is Madalsa, so it does really bother me”.

Madalsa’s character Kavya has also been going through some extreme drama and turns and fans are waiting to see what happens.

