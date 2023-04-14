Exclusive! Anupama to take a leap of five to six years; little Anu to be a grown up kid

The serial Anupama will be soon taking a leap of five – six years and there would be new characters that would be introduced. The track will see a complete 360 degree change.
Anupama

Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings.

These days, the show's track focuses on quite an interesting narrative where Anupama and Anuj are separated and she has began a new life and opened her new dance academy, on the other hand, Vanraj is trying to get Anupama back in her life but Anupama has decided to live for herself.

The reaction to the new track has been mixed where some of the audience are liking this change while the rest aren’t as they cannot see Anuj and Anupama separated.

As per sources, the show is going to take a leap of 4 – 5 years, where Little Anu will be a little grown up kid, and new characters will be introduced in the show.

Anupama will be a very confident person and she will be very successful in whatever she has begun, whereas Anuj will be happy still incomplete without Anupama and he would be with Maya and Little Anu.

The current show shows how Barkha, Ankush and Adhik are handling the business and especially Barka wants to take over and there could be a possibility that they have become the owners.

Well, it will be interesting to see how this leap and the new characters bring in a twist in the show and will Anuj and Anupamaa ever meet?

What do you think will happen in the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

